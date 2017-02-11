Preview: Women’s tennis vs. FAU

Next Sunday, the FGCU women’s tennis team will be hosting its in-state rival, the FAU Owls. This matchup will take place Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

The Eagles were victorious with a 7-0 win the last time these two teams met during the 2014-15 season.

There are only two remaining Eagles left that faced the Owls two seasons ago. Breana Stampfli and Julianna Curtis will hope to repeat history this season.

Next, the Eagles go on the road, traveling to Orlando first to face UCF on Friday, Feb. 17 then will travel to Miami to play FIU on Friday, Feb. 24.