Preview: Women’s Tennis vs. FIU

Feb 4, 2018

Coming off a historic win over FAU after trailing 3-0, the FGCU women’s tennis team is set to face FIU at home on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.

Last season, the Eagles traveled to FIU and faced the 38th ranked team in the country and did not earn a point, as they fell 7-0.

The Panthers defeated Kansas State in their opening match and is led by Andrea Lazaro, who was the Conference USA Player of the Season last year.

After this match, FGCU will travel to Mercer for a matchup on Feb. 9 in their third dual match of the season.

