Preview: Womenâ€™s tennis vs. Lipscomb

With ASUN play winding down, the FGCU womenâ€™s tennis team takes on Lipscomb on Saturday, April 8 at 5 p.m. at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

Riding a four-game win streak defeating George Washington, Stetson, USC Upstate and NJIT along the way, the Eagles will take on Kennesaw State on Thursday, April 6 at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

The last time these two teams meet was in Nashville, Tennessee, last season, where the Eagles defeated Lipscomb 5-2 behind strong play in singles action.

The Bisons come into their matchup against the Eagles with a 5-15 record on the year and a 1-3 record in ASUN play. Its last time out, Lipscomb fell to UNF 6-1 on Saturday, April 1.

Next, FGCU will take on UNF on Saturday, April 15 in its final contest and ASUN game of the regular-season.