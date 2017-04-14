Preview: Women’s tennis vs. UNF

The FGCU womenâ€™s tennis team will be welcoming the UNF Ospreys Saturday, April 15 at the FGCU Tennis Complex. Play is set to begin at 3 p.m.

This will be the last match before the ASUN Womenâ€™s Tennis Championship.

The Eagles come into this match up on a five-match win streak, while the Ospreys come into the match with an overall record of 12-7 and a perfect 3-0 conference record.

These two teams faced off during the 2015-16 season where FGCU fell to the Ospreys 3-4.