Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: Women’s tennis vs. UNF

By | Apr 14, 2017 | , | 0 |

The FGCU womenâ€™s tennis team will be welcoming the UNF Ospreys Saturday, April 15 at the FGCU Tennis Complex. Play is set to begin at 3 p.m.

This will be the last match before the ASUN Womenâ€™s Tennis Championship.

The Eagles come into this match up on a five-match win streak, while the Ospreys come into the match with an overall record of 12-7 and a perfect 3-0 conference record.

These two teams faced off during the 2015-16 season where FGCU fell to the Ospreys 3-4.

Rate:

About The Author

Jessy Sammarco

Related Posts

Preview: Men’s tennis vs. Memphis

Preview: Men’s tennis vs. Memphis

April 14, 2017

Spencer Levineâ€™s eighth inning two-run homer propels FGCU baseball past USC Upstate

Spencer Levineâ€™s eighth inning two-run homer propels FGCU baseball past USC Upstate

April 14, 2017

FGCU baseball comes from behind to defeat Miami

FGCU baseball comes from behind to defeat Miami

April 13, 2017

Preview: Softball vs. FAU series

Preview: Softball vs. FAU series

April 12, 2017

Preview: Beach volleyball vs. Stetson

Preview: Beach volleyball vs. Stetson

April 12, 2017

Preview: Baseball vs. USC Upstate series

Preview: Baseball vs. USC Upstate series

April 12, 2017

Brandon Goodwin to give NBA Draft Evaluation process a shot

Brandon Goodwin to give NBA Draft Evaluation process a shot

April 12, 2017

Preview: Baseball at Miami

Preview: Baseball at Miami

April 12, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews