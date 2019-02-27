Advertisement

Select Page

Randolph earns ASUN Pitcher of the Week

By | Feb 27, 2019 | , | 0 |

Randolph earns ASUN Pitcher of the Week
Riley Randolph of FGCU softball throws a pitch in a home-win against LIU-Brooklyn. Randolph earned her ninth career Pitcher of the Week award on Monday, Feb. 25.

The FGCU softball team’s Riley Randolph has been selected as the ASUN conference Pitcher of the Week for the week of Monday, Feb. 25.

This marks the sevenths career Pitcher of the Week award for the senior, who earned the award due to her stellar performance over UConn this past weekend.

Randolph pitched two complete games against UConn and finished with a 0.00 ERA, also reaching a season-high 13 strikeouts against the Huskies on Saturday, where she let up just two hits.

Sunday’s game resulted in nine strikeouts and two hits for Randolph, who retired her first eight batters on the plate.

Thus far into the season, Randolph holds a 5-2 record with a 0.15 ERA and only one run to her name over seven appearances and 47.0 innings.

While she currently stands at No. 11 in the nation in the NCAA ERA standings, the 10 pitchers that rank ahead of her have only thrown a combined 52.2 innings.

“Riley was dominant in both games over the weekend,” said FGCU head coach David Deiros. “She’s been off to a great start this year and we’re looking forward to seeing how the season progresses.”

Randolph will continue to strive for success on the mound in the Eagles’ next match of the season — a double-header against USF in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Rate:

About The Author

Jordyn Matez

Related Posts

Baseball sweeps LIU-Brooklyn in three-game series

Baseball sweeps LIU-Brooklyn in three-game series

February 25, 2019

Baseball scores 38 runs in opening weekend series

Baseball scores 38 runs in opening weekend series

February 21, 2019

Women’s basketball clinches part of ASUN regular season title

Women’s basketball clinches part of ASUN regular season title

February 21, 2019

FGCU stuns Lipscomb in major conference win

FGCU stuns Lipscomb in major conference win

February 21, 2019

Washington receives third Newcomer of the Week honor

Washington receives third Newcomer of the Week honor

February 19, 2019

Eagles clinch home game in ASUN tournament quarterfinals

Eagles clinch home game in ASUN tournament quarterfinals

February 19, 2019

Softball remains undefeated in day two of Kickoff Classic

Softball remains undefeated in day two of Kickoff Classic

February 10, 2019

Casimir drops 33 in Eagles loss against Liberty

Casimir drops 33 in Eagles loss against Liberty

February 10, 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Print Edition

Latest Crossword Answer

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews