Ronaldo breaks records in World Cup tie

By ALEC TAYLOR

Contributing Writer

Portugal National Team’s Cristiano Ronaldo recently tied Ferenc Puskas in the record for the most international goals by a European player in Portugal’s 3-3 draw against Spain during the FIFA World Cup on June 15.

While impressive to watch, Ronaldo’s game-tying hat trick also broke multiple records. Among these records is Ronaldo becoming the first player to score in eight consecutive major internationals tournaments after he won and converted a fourth-minute penalty against Spain on June 15.

Going into the game, the Ronaldo-led Portugal squad was considered an underdog against Spain. Many people, however, didn’t want to count out Portugal due to the mere presence of Ronaldo. In the 88th minute, Portugal was trailing 3-2. A foul was called against Spain, putting Ronaldo in a tight position to deliver. Ronaldo converted on a soaring penalty kick in the top corner of the net, putting the team on his back in extraordinary fashion.

Following Ronaldo’s record-breaking performance, he delivered again against Morocco. Ronaldo scored the only goal in the match four minutes into play, leading Portugal to an exciting 1-0 victory, leading to a matchup against Uruguay on June 30.

The Uruguay team proved to be too much for Portugal to handle, as Edinson Cavani scored twice in the seventh and 62nd minute, while Pepe scored once for Portugal, edging out Portugal 2-1.

With the exit of Portugal in the World Cup, is the Ronaldo era of soccer coming to an end?