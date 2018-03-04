Seven-run first inning lifts Eagles to win

In game two of a three game series with Bethune-Cookman, the Eagles evened up the three-game series with a 10-4 win on Saturday afternoon.

Josh Dye made the start and went five innings allowing four runs (three earned) to get his second win of the season. Peyton Grey and Trey Vickery combined to earn the final 12 outs in FGCU’s seventh win of the season.

After only scoring one run on Friday night, the Eagles posted a seven spot in the opening inning, knocking out B. Wilkes in the first inning. Six different players drove in a run as the Eagles batted around on five hits and capitalized in four errors in the opening inning.

Former FGCU outfielder Zack Spivey scored the first run for the Wildcats after he walked to lead off the second. They added another run in the inning and then capitalized on the Eagles’ poor defense in the third with two more runs.

The score remained 7-4 until the seventh when Christian Proffitt drove in his second run of the game with a double before Marc Coffers singled home two more to open up a 10-4 lead.

FGCU finished with 13 hits with Richie Garcia having three of them. Coffers, Kohl Gilmore, Jay Hayes and Eli Lovell all had two.

The rubber game between these two teams will be on Sunday at 4 P.M.