FGCU routes NJIT to pick up second conference win

The FGCU women’s soccer team begins its road trip with a 6-0 win with five different scores getting into the action. With the win, the Eagles have earned seven points in conference play and sit behind Stetson, having played one fewer game than them.

“We came out with a really good mentality and we set the tone early,” head coach Jim Blankenship said. “We put them under a lot of pressure and we were rewarded with some really nice goals. It started with good tempo and we dictated the match, which is what we’ve been trying to do all year. This is a great result on the road.”

The Eagles started off the game with almost all of the possession within the first 15 minutes, and shortly after, Marjorie Boilesen finished off her eighth goal of the year to give FGCU a 1-0 lead.

Nikki Hudson nearly doubled the lead in a shot toward the corner that the keeper was able to save. However, in the 31st minute, Hope Van Wagner headed home her second career goal on a cross from Zoey Spitzer to take a 2-0 lead.

Minutes later, both goal scorers connected on a passing play that Boilesen finished for her second of the game and ninth of the season to pad the lead to three.

Right before halftime, the Eagles’ lead grew, as both Lindsey Patton and Camille Knudstrup scored, and FGCU went into the break with a commanding 5-0 lead.

The lead only grew after halftime, as Zoey Spitzer, who registered an assist earlier in the game, scored her first career goal to widen the margin to six.

It took until the 67th minute for Melissa Weck to register a routine save, as the sophomore earned her ninth shutout of the season and still has yet to give up a goal in a game that FGCU has won.

Fritz nearly scored her second of the match, but she managed to hit both posts. With about 10 minutes left, Blankenship was able to empty the bench to give some of the starters a much-needed break.

The Eagles will look for a third straight win on Sunday when FGCU travels to Spartanburg, South Carolina to take on USC Upstate at 1 p.m.