FGCU soccer defeats Jacksonville in the ASUN Opener

In a rematch of the ASUN semifinals from a year ago, the FGCU men’s soccer team once again defeated Jacksonville, this time by a score of 1-0 on a goal from Shaq Adams.

The Eagles outshot the Jaguars 12-3 and Connor Gavigan picked up his third shut out of the season.

“Certainly not our best performance,” said head coach Jesse Cormier. “I thought we looked tired at times. I thought Jacksonville did a very good job. They are very highly educated at what they are doing in terms of scouring us and knowing what to do against us. Overall, I thought they were probably able to execute more than we would have liked.”

Missing Albert Ruiz, Kamar Marriott, Denis Zapata and Arion Sobbers-Assue, the Eagles started off the game with lots of possession.

The team got its first good chance from an attack from defensemen Chris Clement, who made a cross, but it went untouched resulting in a Jaguar goal kick.

With 27:44 remaining in the half, Shaq Adams gave FGCU a 1-0 lead, as Nicolas Samayoa’s well played ball came right to Adams, and he fired home his second goal of the year.

“I think in training everyday I have been practicing that situation and it just came out natural(ly),” Adams said.

The Eagles nearly doubled their lead when Miguel Jaime nearly scored on a bicycle kick from inside the box, but his shot hit the cross bar. Right after, Dylan Sacramento’s header was stopped, resulting in a corner, but the Jaguars were able to defend it.

While dominating most of the half in possession, the Jaguars had one of their four corner kicks with fewer than four minutes to go in the half, but Gavigan came off line to intercept the cross, and FGCU went into the half up 1-0.

With just about 10 minutes gone in the second half, the Eagles gained controlled, and Jiro Barriga Toyama sent a cross that went into the box, but it was cleared.

Sacramento attempted a shot just moments later as FGCU recovered possession, but his shot was blocked.

With just about 23 minutes left, Diego Diaz’s free kick from outside the box went right in, but it went wide. Kai Bennett then had a shot soon after, but his shot did not go.

Late in the game, FGCU gained a corner and the ball came in to Lucas Bueno, but his shot went wide. The Jaguars came back the other way with Diaz, but could not score, and the Eagles went on to win 1-0.

Up next, the Eagles will head to UNF to face off against the Ospreys on Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m., and Cormier is hoping to have a few guys back from injury.