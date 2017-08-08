FGCU women’s soccer continues success

After another NCAA tournament appearance for the FGCU women’s soccer team, the new 2017-2018 Eagles team is ready for the start of a new season.

With 61 votes, FGCU was chosen to win the ASUN-Preseason Coaches Poll.

This will be the Eagles eighth-straight regular season championship. Lipscomb finished with 57 votes and Stetson finished with 47 to round out the top three spots.

Also, three Eagles were selected for the ASUN Preseason All-Conference Team, which included Ashley Parks, Nikki Hudson, and Meaghan Mulligan.

“This is a great honor for these girls to gain preseason recognition, not only as individuals, but as a team,” said head coach Jim Blankenship to FGCU athletics. “But we know nothing is won in the preseason. It’s not about where you start, but where you finish. We’ll need to be playing at our best in November in order to make it back to the NCAA tournament.”

Parks is a red-shirt senior at FGCU and was awarded First Team All-Conference member a year ago.

In the last three seasons, she has started all 41 games and has accumulated 4019 minutes during that time as a staple on the Eagles’ defense.

Hudson, who is also a red-shirt senior, has scored five goals in her two seasons playing midfield and was an ALL- ASUN First Team conference member in 2015 after transferring from Rutgers.

In her final season, Mulligan represents the final spot for the Eagles, as she has started 37 of the 39 games played and has registered 12 assists in her two years at FGCU after transferring from Tennessee.

FGCU will kick off their season in Georgia on Friday, August 18th when the Eagles take on Georgia Southern at 7 p.m.

They will follow that game against the No. 4 team in the country, South Carolina.

FGCU will be playing six NCAA tournament teams from a season ago, as well as two teams that advanced to the Elite Eight.