FGCU women’s soccer plays to a 2-2 draw first scrimmage against USF

Heading back to the University of South Florida for the first time since their 2-1 NCAA tournament win, the FGCU women’s soccer team played a 2-2 draw in a scrimmage Tuesday night.

There were 11 different Eagles who made their debut, including Varin Ness and Majorie Boilesen.

Ness and Boilesen accounted for both of the Eagles goals, 7:55 and 19:46, into the game.

Sophomore goalie Melissa Weck made a start for FGCU and played 60 minutes, finishing with four saves and allowing one goal before Elyse Hanson came in off the bench.

FGCU led 2-1 entering the final of three 30-minute periods, but Leah Ferlin of USF tied the game in the 70th minute.

The Eagles had a chance with a free kick in the final minute from Boilesen, but it was turned away and time ran out.

The first regular season game will be Friday, August 18th at Georgia Southern.