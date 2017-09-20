Preston Kilwien late goal gives FGCU a 1-0 win vs. UCF

Playing in its second home game of the year, FGCU picked up its second win of the season on a late goal from Preston Kilwien in the 79th minute.

“It took a lot of pride being on our home field,” said head coach Jesse Cormier. “The big issue vs. LMU (Loyola Marriot University) on Friday was we weren’t able to finish the game and I thought tonight we were able to finish. We had some scary moments toward the end, but I thought we had a good idea of how we wanted to play. The guys were very disciplined in their approach and I thought they made a really good accounting of themselves in terms of finishing the job.”

In net for FGCU was Connor Gavigan. As he went up against Matt Rosenberg for UCF after starting goalie Yannick Oetll, he was sent off for a red card in the Knights’ last game.

Playing without former and projected ASUN Player of the Year Albert Ruiz and All First Team Conference Member Kamar Marriott, the Eagles couldn’t get much attacking time early, as the two teams felt each other out in the midfield. They did generate three corner kicks, but it resulted in nothing for the Eagles.

As the first half went on, Matias Pyysalo came in with the UCF’s first chance, but Gavigan was there for the save.

Shortly after, Pyysalo received a pass, but was called for a dive right outside the box as he was just about to get a shot off.

FGCU picked up its play late in the first, and after, Jordan Lue, Miguel Perez and Arion Sobbers-Assue all came in on substitutions. Both Perez and Sobers-Assue connected on a passing play, which ended up finding Adams in close, but Rosenberg saved his shot.

Soon after, Sobers-Assue got through the defense, but his attempt went wide as the game remained knotted at zero, going into the break with FGCU outshooting UCF 4-2.

In the second half, both teams traded close chances as Sobers-Assue hit the post a little over 10 minutes in and UCF countered with a chance, but Gorka Aperribay’s left foot shot went wide left of the target.

Though FGCU couldn’t break free, they continued to rack up corner kicks. On the eighth chance of the night, Kilwien netted the game-winning goal on a header after the first few chances wouldn’t go.

“The ball came and I tried to win the first one, but I lost it and I saw it come back across and it was on me, so I just kind of flicked it over the keeper,” Kilwien said.

Despite a few close chances late, FGCU hung on for the win and Gavigan picked up his second shot out of the year.

The next time the Eagles will be in action will be on Saturday, Sept. 23 when FGCU opens ASUN play against Jacksonville at 7p.m.