Preview: Men’s soccer at USC Upstate

After falling to FIU, the FGCU men’s soccer team will look to get back on the winning side, when they travel to Spartanburg, South Carolina to do battle against USC Upstate Saturday, October 21. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Eagles (6-4-1, 3-0-0) are led by Robert Ferrer and Shak Adams. Both are tied for the team lead with four goals, two assists, and a total of ten points.

The Spartans (2-8-2, 0-4-0) are still aiming for their first conference win. They are led by Cam Philpot, who has produced three goals, one assist, and a total of seven points.

In 2016, the Eagles shutout the Spartans 3-0 at home.

FGCU will finish the three-game road trip in Tampa to face the USF Bulls Tuesday night, October 24.

