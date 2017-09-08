Preview: Women’s soccer at Arizona

The FGCU women’s soccer team will head to Arizona to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils Friday, Sept. 8 at 9:30 p.m.

The Eagles will be coming off four home games that included FAU, Kent State and Liberty University.

This will be the first time these two teams will meet in program history.

Arizona is currently 1-1-1 with its one loss against UCF 1-2 and its one time against UC Irvine. Last season, Arizona ended with an overall record of 9-9-1, going 4-7 in its conference play.

Next, the Eagles will take on the Sun Devils in Arizona on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m.