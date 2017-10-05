Select Page

Preview: Women’s soccer vs. NJIT

By | Oct 5, 2017 | , | 0 |

The FGCU women’s soccer team will begin its away-game streak, heading to New Jersey to take on NJIT Friday, Oct. 6 with kickoff at 3 p.m.

NJIT comes into this matchup with an overall record of 6-5 and a conference record of 0-2, with its two ASUN losses against Lipscomb and Jacksonville.

Last season, the Eagles defeated the Highlanders 1-0 at the FGCU Soccer Complex.

Next, FGCU will continue its conference play on the road against USC Upstate, Friday, Oct. 8 with kickoff at 1 p.m.

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

