Preview: Women’s soccer vs. NJIT

The FGCU women’s soccer team will begin its away-game streak, heading to New Jersey to take on NJIT Friday, Oct. 6 with kickoff at 3 p.m.

NJIT comes into this matchup with an overall record of 6-5 and a conference record of 0-2, with its two ASUN losses against Lipscomb and Jacksonville.

Last season, the Eagles defeated the Highlanders 1-0 at the FGCU Soccer Complex.

Next, FGCU will continue its conference play on the road against USC Upstate, Friday, Oct. 8 with kickoff at 1 p.m.