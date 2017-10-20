Advertisement

Preview: Women’s soccer vs. UNF

By | Oct 20, 2017 | , | 0 |

The FGCU women’s soccer team will look to continue their ASUN dominance, as they close out the 2017 season at home versus UNF Saturday, October 21 with kickoff at 7 p.m.

The Eagles (10-2-1, 3-0-1) are a perfect 4-0-0 at home this season. Led by Marjorie Boilesen, she has dominated with nine goals, five assists, and a total of twenty-three points.

North Florida (9-4, 3-2) relies on freshman Thais Reiss. This season, she leads the team with six goals, one assist, and a total of thirteen points.

Last season, FGCU defeated the Ospreys 1-0 in Jacksonville. Next, FGCU will begin preparation for the 2017 ASUN Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament. The quarter-finals begin Saturday October 28, with the top two seeds receiving a bye. The semi-finals will happen Friday, November 3, and the title game will occur Sunday, November 5.

