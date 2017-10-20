Preview: Women’s soccer vs. UNF

The FGCU women’s soccer team will look to continue their ASUN dominance, as they close out the 2017 season at home versus UNF Saturday, October 21 with kickoff at 7 p.m.

The Eagles (10-2-1, 3-0-1) are a perfect 4-0-0 at home this season. Led by Marjorie Boilesen, she has dominated with nine goals, five assists, and a total of twenty-three points.

North Florida (9-4, 3-2) relies on freshman Thais Reiss. This season, she leads the team with six goals, one assist, and a total of thirteen points.

Last season, FGCU defeated the Ospreys 1-0 in Jacksonville. Next, FGCU will begin preparation for the 2017 ASUN Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament. The quarter-finals begin Saturday October 28, with the top two seeds receiving a bye. The semi-finals will happen Friday, November 3, and the title game will occur Sunday, November 5.