Softball at FGCU/Four Points by Sheraton Invitational

Returning to the FGCU Softball Complex following a 1-4 outing at the Triple Crown Sports Puerto Vallarta Challenge in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, the FGCU softball team will host the FGCU/Four Points by Sheraton Invitational from Feb. 24 to 26.

Playing in double headers on Friday and Saturday, the Eagles will take on Boston College at 6 p.m. and Hofstra at 8:15 p.m. on Friday.

On Saturday, FGCU will take on Rutgers at 11:15 a.m. and Wisconsin at 1:30 p.m. Closing out the invitational on Sunday, the Eagles will take on FIU at 2:30 p.m.

Before traveling to Orlando to participate at the UCF Spring Fling Tournament, the Eagles will take on UCF on Wednesday, March 1 at 4:30 p.m. at the FGCU Softball Complex.