Advertisement

Select Page

Softball at FGCU/Four Points by Sheraton Invitational

By | Feb 23, 2017 | , | 0 |

Returning to the FGCU Softball Complex following a 1-4 outing at the Triple Crown Sports Puerto Vallarta Challenge in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, the FGCU softball team will host the FGCU/Four Points by Sheraton Invitational from Feb. 24 to 26.

Playing in double headers on Friday and Saturday, the Eagles will take on Boston College at 6 p.m. and Hofstra at 8:15 p.m. on Friday.

On Saturday, FGCU will take on Rutgers at 11:15 a.m. and Wisconsin at 1:30 p.m. Closing out the invitational on Sunday, the Eagles will take on FIU at 2:30 p.m.

Before traveling to Orlando to participate at the UCF Spring Fling Tournament, the Eagles will take on UCF on Wednesday, March 1 at 4:30 p.m. at the FGCU Softball Complex.

Rate:

About The Author

Miguel Rodriguez

Miguel Rodriguez is a sophomore communications major at FGCU. Miguel is from Lyndhurst, New Jersey, and has lived in the Cape for seven years. Rodriguez would one day like to be an anchor for Sportscenter on ESPN. Miguel supports Real Madrid, Arsenal, the Lakers, the Yankees, the Jets, and Orlando City Soccer Club. When not watching his favorite teams in action or covering sporting events, Miguel likes to play FIFA and spend time with friends, and family.

Related Posts

FGCU Baseball wins fourth straight with victory over Eastern Michigan

FGCU Baseball wins fourth straight with victory over Eastern Michigan

February 23, 2017

Preview: Women’s swimming and diving at Last Chance Meet

Preview: Women’s swimming and diving at Last Chance Meet

February 23, 2017

Preview: Women’s tennis at FIU

Preview: Women’s tennis at FIU

February 23, 2017

Preview: Baseball vs. Bethune-Cookman

Preview: Baseball vs. Bethune-Cookman

February 23, 2017

Preview: Men’s basketball vs. Stetson

Preview: Men’s basketball vs. Stetson

February 22, 2017

Preview: Baseball vs. Eastern Michigan

Preview: Baseball vs. Eastern Michigan

February 22, 2017

FGCU softball goes 1-5 at Triple Crown Sports Puerto Vallarta Challenge

FGCU softball goes 1-5 at Triple Crown Sports Puerto Vallarta Challenge

February 21, 2017

FGCU women’s basketball rides strong first half to rout NJIT

FGCU women’s basketball rides strong first half to rout NJIT

February 21, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews