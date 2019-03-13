Softball splits double-header against No. 16 Indiana

By Jordyn Matez

Sports Editor

@JordynMatez

The FGCU softball team played a double-header against No. 16 Indiana on Tuesday night, winning the first game 3-1 and losing the second game 0-2.

The Eagles took the first game 3-1, with senior pitcher Riley Randolph leading the way and pitching her tenth full game of the season.

Randolph struck out eight batters as opposed to Indianaâ€™s combined five, also allowing just one run. This marks Randolphâ€™s eighth win over 13 games pitched.

All three of FGCUâ€™s runs came in the bottom of the fifth, when a double by Racquel Fournet sent Haley Morrell, Farley Callaghan and McKenna Batterton home. This secured a win for FGCU, as Indiana was unable to gain any additional hits from the one they achieved in the top of the fourth inning.

The second game was less eventful for the Eagles as they failed to find the scoreboard and only tallied up four runs against the Hoosiersâ€™ seven.

Indiana put one up on the scoreboard in the fourth inning on a single and a second in the seventh to secure the win.

Three separate players pitched for the Eagles in game two, with Marissa Mesiemore taking the loss over four innings pitched. Mesiemore is now 2-4 after letting up one run and striking out two batters to finish the game with a 2.33 ERA. Mercella Parrado and Taylor Bauman pitched 1.0 and 1.2 innings, respectively, to aid Mesiemore

Next, the Eagles will travel to Clearwater, Florida, to compete in the USF tournament beginning on Friday, Mar. 15 and continuing through Sunday, Mar. 17.