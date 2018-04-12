Eagles swept in double-header versus FIU

Playing in their final game before a week-long break, the FGCU softball teams struggled Wednesday in a double header and was swept while being outscored 12-2 in the two games.

“Very lackluster effort in all phases by our team tonight,” said head coach David Deiros. “We need to learn from it and move on to next week’s games.”

In the opening game, the Eagles fell 5-2.

FGCU used three pitchers in game one with Morgan White making the start and picking up the loss. Marissa Mesimore and Taylor Bauman also pitched, but it was Bauman’s hitting that gave FGCU their only two runs with home runs.

The Eagles fell behind early in the game after Morgan White issued a bases loaded walk as FGCU fell behind 1-0. The deficit would increase to four in the fourth inning after the Panthers scored three more runs after some poor defense from the home team.

Taylor Bauman broke up the no-hitter with her first home run in the fifth and added another one in the seventh, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Eagles lost by three runs.

In the second game, FGCU sent their ace out there but it didn’t help. Riley Randolph cruised through the first two innings but allowed one run in the thirdand limited the damage working around a bases loaded and one-out scenario. Randolph struck out the last two batters to keep the deficit at one.

However, FIU scored two more times in the fourth and had eight hits through four innings, knocking Randolph out after four innings. The Eagles got their first hit in the fourth inning from Kate Kelly, but couldn’t get anything across off of Sharron Salle.

The Panthers continued to hit and scored two more runs in the fifth and sixth innings and held on for a 7-0 win.

Up next, the Eagles will travel to play FAU next Wednesday before coming home for a series against Kennesaw State.