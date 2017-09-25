Select Page

FGCU softball announces final decision to coaching staff

FGCU softball head coach Dave Deiros announced the second newest assistant coach to the FGCU softball team, Jaime Edwards. She joins Lindsey Urban as well as Jamie Kertes, who was hired back in August, to the coaching staff to work alongside Deiros.

“We are fortunate that we were able to find a coach of Jaime’s caliber so quickly,” Deiros said in a recent press release. “She is extremely bright, diligent, and adaptable—a consummate student of the game. Our players will appreciate her thoughtful and meticulous approach to all aspects of the game.”

She recently spent time as a graduate assistant at West Texas A&M and was a part of the 2016 NFCA South Central NFC South Central Region Coaching Staff of the Year. Edwards was a top, four-year player at Houston University, as she ranked fourth all time in fielding percentage and turned the most double plays in school history.

The assistant coach also appeared twice on the Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll and twice on the All-Academic Team.

“This is a tremendous opportunity and I can’t thank Coach Deiros enough,” Edwards said. “This is a highly successfully program and I hope to be part of it taking the next step.”

The Eagles open the fall season on Saturday, Sept. 30 at noon against Miami Dade at the FGCU Softball Complex.

The team has four other games scheduled for the fall before the FGCU scrimmage on Oct. 22.

