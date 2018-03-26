FGCU softball earns pair of weekly awards

Following a week where the Eagles went 3-2 and earned their first two victories in ASUN play, both Riley Randolph and Raquel Fournet were given ASUN Pitcher of the Week and ASUN Conference Player of the Week.

Fournet started her week off strong in the first game of a double header against Marshall. She drove in all four runs in the game, including a game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off win at home. She also hit a two-run homer earlier in the game to tie the score at three. She then drove in a second run and scored in the night cap.

In the first game of the conference season, the junior had two triples and scored the only two runs of the game in a 2-0 win. Soon after, in the second game of another double header, she hit her second home run of the week and had another hit in the game to boot. Fournet now leads the team with a .371 average as well as the team lead in home runs, RBIs, triples, slugging percentage, walks and on base percentage.

For Randolph, she set the bar pretty high with a complete game shut out over Marshall on Tuesday, allowing three runs and six hits in the win. She would then follow that up with another complete game in her next start, allowing no runs and just four hits while striking out eigh.

After the Eagles fell behind in the second game of the day, she was called upon to pitch out of the bullpen and earned her second win of the day following 4.1 joyless innings. She was called upon one more time in the finale of the series and pitched two more innings, logging 21.1 innings over the weekend and striking out 20. Her record now improves to 12-2 and a 1.12 ERA to go along with it.

For Fournet, this is her fourth ASUN Award and her second one this season after winning it in early February. Randolph picked up her first weekly award since 2016 when she won the award three times that year.

Up next, the Eagles will head on the road to face off the reigning ASUN Champions USC Upstate Spartans for a weekend series.