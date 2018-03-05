FGCU Softball Falls to Oregon and FSU, Splits With Hofstra

The FGCU softball team (14-4) finished with a 1-4 record in the FSU Unconquered Invitational. The Eagles, who were ranked #25 in the nation from the Fastpitch News’ Top 25 Poll, dropped the games against Hofstra (1-2), #6 Oregon (5-0, 1-5) and host #13 Florida State (2-5) before finishing with a 3-2 win over Hofstra in a rematch.

“We will use the successes and lessons from this challenging tournament as a springboard to our week-long road trip to California,” commented head coach David Deiros.

In game one, FGCU began the invitational against Hofstra with a 1-2 loss. The lone run for the Eagles came from senior Brianne Innamorato after a Hofstra fielding error in the bottom of the third inning.

The Eagles held the lead until the fifth inning when an RBI double and RBI single occurred from the Pride.

Junior Riley Randolph was credited with her first loss of the season after throwing six innings, giving up two runs on eight hits while walking two batters and striking out five. Innamorato, junior Racquel Fournet and sophomore Kate Kelly had the Eagles’ only three hits. This was the first loss the Eagles had this season.

In game two, the Eagles faced #6 Oregon and were held scoreless throughout the whole game. The Eagles would lose 0-5.

Sophomore Morgan White was credited with her first loss of the season. White did not have any innings pitched and after giving up two bases-loaded walks, seniors Kelsey Huff and Lulu Newmark had the Eagles’ lone two hits.

On the second day of the tournament, the Eagles faced #13 FSU and despite an attempt of a comeback in the sixth inning, the Eagles fell 2-6.

Fournet went 1-2 with an RBI. The Windermere native drove the first run in on a fielder’s choice. Junior Brooke Clemens was also 1-3 with an RBI after driving in the second run on an RBI single.

Huff, Kelly, senior Ashley Swiderski, freshman Farley Callaghan and junior Bri Bennett had the Eagles’ other hits.

Freshman Marissa Mesiemore was credited with her first loss of the season after throwing three innings, giving up three runs on five hits, walking three batters and striking out three.

Hoping for a rematch, the Eagles attempted to beat Oregon after another comeback attempt but the Ducks proved too strong for the Eagles as they lost 1-5.

The Eagles lone run in the game came from Bennett. The Lake Sumter College transfer hit her FGCU home run in the bottom of the fifth. Bennett went 2-3 in the game and had the only multi-hit for the Eagles. Huff, Fournet, and senior Brittany McGuire had the other hits.

Randolph was credited with her second loss of the season after throwing five innings, giving up five runs on six hits while walking four batters and striking out four.

In the final chance to win a game in the tournament, the Eagles defeated Hofstra in a rematch winning 3-2.

After giving up a run in the first inning, the Eagles countered with a three-run inning of their own. It began with a solo home run off the bat of McGuire. After a single from Swiderski, Callaghan would drive Swiderski home on a double. Huff would then follow with a double of her own and bring in Callaghan for the third run.

The Eagles remained ahead 3-1 until an RBI single from the Pride cut the deficit to 3-2, but the Eagles remained in line and finished with the win.

Mesiemore, who was the starting pitcher in the game, received a no decision after throwing three innings, giving up one run on three hits while walking three and striking out three.

White was credited with the win after throwing one scoreless inning while giving up one hit and striking out two batters.

Freshman Taylor Bauman was credited with her eighth save of the season. Bauman threw 1.1 scoreless innings while walking one batter and striking out one. Bauman is now one save away from tying the program’s record for most saves.

Huff, McGuire, Callaghan, Swiderski, and Kelly had the Eagles’ five hits.

The Eagles continue their road trip series as they fly to the west coast to face UC Santa Barbara in a doubleheader on Mar. 7 at 4 P.M. and 6 P.M. before traveling to Los Angeles to participate in the Loyola Marymount Tournament.