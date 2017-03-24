Preview: Softball vs. Jacksonville

After hosting their home tournament, Battle at the Beach, the FGCU softball team will host Jacksonville in a three-game series at the FGCU Softball Complex.

The first match up will take place on Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m.

Then the next game will follow immediately after the same day at 4 p.m. Play will conclude on Sunday, March 26 at 1 p.m.

The Dolphins come into this series with an overall record of 19-11, but suffer from a 0-5 away game record.

The last time these two conference teams met was last season in a three-game series where the Eagles took all three games.

Next, FGCU will compete in a three-game series against UNF starting April 1 in Jacksonville.