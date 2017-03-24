Advertisement

Preview: Softball vs. Jacksonville

After hosting their home tournament, Battle at the Beach, the FGCU softball team will host Jacksonville in a three-game series at the FGCU Softball Complex.

The first match up will take place on Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m.

Then the next game will follow immediately after the same day at 4 p.m. Play will conclude on Sunday, March 26 at 1 p.m.

The Dolphins come into this series with an overall record of 19-11, but suffer from a 0-5 away game record.

The last time these two conference teams met was last season in a three-game series where the Eagles took all three games.

Next, FGCU will compete in a three-game series against UNF starting April 1 in Jacksonville.

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

