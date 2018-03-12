Softball Sweeps UCSB, Bauman Makes History

The FGCU softball team (16-4) began their four-day California road trip with a doubleheader sweep over University of California-Santa Barbara (8-14). The Eagles beat the Gauchos 2-0 and 3-2.

“A couple of tough wins today,” said head coach David Deiros. “We did enough offensively to back up fantastic work by our pitching staff. Congratulations to Riley for another shutout in game one, Taylor for another two saves and Haley’s first collegiate hit, a game-winning dinger.”

In game one of the doubleheader, Deiros sent junior Riley Randolph to pitch for FGCU against UCSB’s Veronika Gulvin. Both teams were held scoreless until the Eagles struck first at the top of the fourth inning. After singles from junior Bri Bennett and senior Brittany McGuire, senior Ashley Swiderski drove a single to right center, bringing in senior Emily Demurias who pinch ran for Bennett.

Randolph held a no-hitter all the way to the fifth inning, but a one-out single stopped the no-hitter from occurring even though Randolph was able to complete the inning.

At the top of the sixth, the Eagles added another run to the scoreboard. Junior Brooke Clemens began with a lead-off double to right. After Deiros sent senior Brianne Innamorato to pinch run for Clemens, McGuire would send Innamorato to third on a sacrifice bunt. Swiderski would also lay a bunt, buying Innamorato enough time to score the second run for the Eagles before Swiderski was called out at second.

Randolph remained in the game in the seventh after giving up a lead-off single, causing a throwing error and giving up another single to load the bases full of Gauchos. Deiros then would send freshman Taylor Bauman to get the save opportunity. Bauman was able to close the door for the Eagles.

Randolph would get her sixth win of the year after throwing 6.1 innings, giving up four hits while walking one batter and striking out five.

Gulvin was credited with her sixth loss of the year after throwing a complete game, giving up two runs on five hits while walking two batters and striking out five.

Bauman would earn her ninth save of the year after throwing two-thirds of an inning. Bauman’s ninth save tied Dana Frantz’s record for most career saves. Bauman has already set the single season record in saves.

Clemens finished 2-3 with a double. Clemens was the only Eagle with a multi-hit game. McGuire, Bennett and Swiderski had one hit each. Swiderski was 1-2 with the two RBIs.

Deiros sent sophomore Morgan White to pitch in game two against USCB’s Lena Mayer.

The Eagles would once again strike first. After senior Kelsey Huff hit a lead-off single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from sophomore Kate Kelly, junior Raquel Fournet would hit an RBI double for the first run. After Fournet stole third, McGuire would drive in Fournet for the second run on an RBI single. The Gauchos, however, tied the game back up after junior Sierra Altmeyer hit a two-run homer. Deiros would then send freshman Marissa Mesiemore to pitch for White and finish the fourth.

The Eagles would then take a 3-2 lead after freshman Haley Morrell hit a leadoff solo home run. This was Morell’s first ever-collegiate home run. The Eagles did have an opportunity to add insurance runs after Fournet’s single and Bennett walked, but were unable to score.

After entering the game in the sixth, Bauman would close the door for the Eagles.

White was credited with a no-decision after throwing three innings, giving up two runs on four hits, walking one batter and striking out two.

Mesiemore was credited with her seventh win of the season after throwing two scoreless, giving up two hits and walking two batters.

Mayer was credited with her fourth loss of the season after throwing five innings, giving up three runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out four batters.

Fournet was the only Eagle with a multi-hit game as she went 2-3 with a double and an RBI. Huff, McGuire, Bennett, Morrell and senior Lulu Newmark had one hit each.

The Eagles return to action as they travel to Los Angeles and participate in the Loyola Marymount Tournament featuring host Loyola Marymount, Providence, Harvard and Southern Utah from