FGCU swimming and diving drop first meet to No. 15 Florida

After a strong 3-0 start to the season, the FGCU swimming and diving team dropped its first meet of the season to No. 15 Florida on Saturday, 173-125.

The Eagles had strong individual performances despite the loss. These times were highlighted by Gracie Redding, Rebecca Moynihan and Cassidy Fry.

The diving team also competed in this meet for the first time this year. The team took home second and third place finishes in the 3-meter board, led by Melissa Novak in the 1-meter dive by over 40 points.

“The team did a great job competing against a very well coached and strong Florida team,” FGCU head coach Dave Rollins said. “We were aggressive in our races, and to be able to come away with some event wins and a 1-2-3 sweep in the 100 fly is great. We have two weeks to clean up some details before we head to Ohio State, and we are excited to get up there and have some fun.”

After losing the first six events of the day, the relay team of Doris Eichhorn, Sommer Harris, Fry and Redding finished 2nd place in their race with a time of 1:44.02.

Eichhorn finished in third place in the 100-yard backstroke, matching her season-best time of 56:33.

Redding earned the first win of the day in the 50-yard backstroke with a time of 34:48. Moynihan also had a strong finish, coming in first in the 100-free.

The highlight of the day came in the 100-yard butterfly with FGCU taking the top three spots with Fry winning the event at 55.32. Christina Kaas Elmgreen and Kiley Eble finished in second and third respectively.

Melissa Novak followed that up with her diving win with a total of 290.55 points.

Next, the Eagles will compete in a three day event in the Ohio State Invitational November 17-19.