Preview: Swim at UNF and Campbell

The FGCU swim and dive team will head to Jacksonville to take on UNF and Campbell Saturday, Oct. 21 with the meet beginning at 3 p.m.

The Eagles will be coming off a strong 199-116 season-opening win against Rutgers. This meet was led by Petra Halmai, who finished her debut with the Eagles, winning three events. She was also a part of the 400-yard medley relay, which finished 1st-place.

Campbell comes into this meet with an overall record of 2-4 and is currently on a three-match lose streak.

UNF have yet to win a match, coming into the meet with an overall record of 0-3. The Ospreys will be coming off a 53-151 loss to Vanderbilt.

Next, the Eagles will travel to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators Saturday, Nov. 4 with the meet beginning at 10 a.m.