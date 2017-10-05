Preview: Women’s swim vs. Rutgers

The FGCU women’s swimming and diving team kick off its 2017-2018 campaign hosting Rutgers Friday, Oct. 6, and Saturday, Oct. 7 at the FGCU Aquatics Complex.

Coming off a 12-3 dual meet record last year, the Eagles look to get to a fast start this year.

Returning second-year coach Dave Rollins has a talented and experienced roster to work with, including junior Christina Kaas Elmgreen, the Eagles’ sole individual national qualifier from a year ago.

The FGCU swim team aims to win its fourth straight conference title this season and increase its national ranking. The Eagles placed 41st at last year’s NCAA Championships.