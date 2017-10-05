Select Page

Preview: Women’s swim vs. Rutgers

By | Oct 5, 2017 | , | 0 |

The FGCU women’s swimming and diving team kick off its 2017-2018 campaign hosting Rutgers Friday, Oct. 6, and Saturday, Oct. 7 at the FGCU Aquatics Complex.

Coming off a 12-3 dual meet record last year, the Eagles look to get to a fast start this year.

Returning second-year coach Dave Rollins has a talented and experienced roster to work with, including junior Christina Kaas Elmgreen, the Eagles’ sole individual national qualifier from a year ago.

The FGCU swim team aims to win its fourth straight conference title this season and increase its national ranking. The Eagles placed 41st at last year’s NCAA Championships.

Rate:

About The Author

Jesse Martin

Related Posts

Volleyball Completes Ninth Sweep On Season

Volleyball Completes Ninth Sweep On Season

October 7, 2017

FGCU routes NJIT to pick up second conference win

FGCU routes NJIT to pick up second conference win

October 7, 2017

Preview: Women’s soccer vs. NJIT

Preview: Women’s soccer vs. NJIT

October 5, 2017

Preview: Men’s tennis at Bedford Cup

Preview: Men’s tennis at Bedford Cup

October 5, 2017

Preview: Volleyball vs. USC Upstate

Preview: Volleyball vs. USC Upstate

October 5, 2017

Eagles defeat #24 Omaha 3-2 in Albert Ruiz’s return to the field

Eagles defeat #24 Omaha 3-2 in Albert Ruiz’s return to the field

October 4, 2017

FGCU women’s soccer team earns first conference win over Kennesaw State

FGCU women’s soccer team earns first conference win over Kennesaw State

October 2, 2017

FGCU women’s tennis earns titles at Bedford Cup

FGCU women’s tennis earns titles at Bedford Cup

October 2, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews