Tabby Tindell named to ASUN Fall 2016 Winners for Life

By | Jan 11, 2017 | , | 0 |

(EN Photo / Brad Young)

Highlighting success on and off the field, the Atlantic Sun Conference named Tabby Tindell to its Fall 2016 Winners for Life team for demonstrating the conference’s core values: education, honesty, student-athlete experience, fairness, health, ambition, respect, diversity, inclusion, leadership, responsibility and sportsmanship.

Entering her senior season with a 3.29 GPA, the health science major earned Dean’s List three times, Athletic Director’s Honor Roll five times and ASUN All-Academic Honors twice.

On the field, Tindell won the ASUN Player of the Year for the third consecutive season in 2016, setting conference records in career goals with 66 and points with 162 while topping FGCU’s career assist list with 30.

FGCU’s all-time leading goal scorer, the Ocala native led every major offensive category, finishing the campaign with 14 goals and eight assist en route to leading the Eagles to an undefeated record in conference play and their seventh consecutive ASUN regular-season title.

Propelling FGCU to their fifth NCAA Tournament appearance in six seasons, Tindell’s illustrious career came to an end with a 3-0 defeat to Florida in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Adding to her plethora of awards during her four-year career as an Eagle, Tindell was named a Top 10 Forward by TopDrawerSoccer.com, a Top 30 overall player in the country by TopDrawerSoccer, 2016 ASUN All-Conference First Team member, 2016 ASUN All-Tournament team member, NSCAA All-South Region First Team member, NSCAA Third Team All-American, First Team Senior CLASS All-American, and TopDrawerSoccer Third Team Best XI member all in her senior season.

