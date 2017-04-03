Tempers flare as No. 9 FGCU baseball loses series to Jacksonville

The No. 9 FGCU baseball team dropped its second-straight game to Jacksonville 5-2 in a game that featured seven players being ejected along with a 45-minute delay with lightning.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Dolphins had the bases loaded with one out when Chris Lehane flied out to shallow left, and Eli Lovell threw home to get Scott Armstrong at the plate.

Armstrong tried to run over catcher Spencer Levine and immediately both benches emptied as they met behind home plate. Punches were thrown and it resulted in FGCU losing Nick Rivera, Matt Reardon, and Alex Brait for the rest of the game. Armstrong along with three other Dolphins were ejected as well.

“Well, I think it started yesterday when we called time and they threw at us,” FGCU head coach Dave Tollett said. “Then they tried to run over our catcher. That’s just not how we play.”

Garrett Anderson took the hill for the Eagles and worked into the eighth inning for the second time this year.

FGCU jumped out to an early 1-0 thanks to an RBI single by Marc Coffers that scored Julio Gonzalez.

Despite a leadoff double in the top of the fourth and having runners on first and second with no outs in the fifth, Anderson escaped trouble to keep the 1-0 lead.

The Eagles tacked on another run after Kulina exited in the seventh, with an RBI single by Gage Morey to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead.

After a leadoff single in the eighth, Tollett went to Kenton Herring in relief.

After Reardon’s second error of the game, the Dolphins were able to tie the game up later in the inning on a two-run single by Armstrong.

The game would remain tied after nine and the two teams headed into extra innings after Corey Fehribach was called out on strikes with the bases loaded.

In the tenth, Jacksonville got three two-out singles to load the bases, but after Lightning was detected in the area, the game was delayed for 45 minutes.

Sterling Koerner came into the game when it resumed, looking to bounce back from his tough outingÂ on SaturdayÂ and got Ruben Somellian to ground out to Richie Garcia to get out of the jam.

After going quietly in the home half of the tenth, the Dolphins were able to strike for three runs in the 11th, all coming off the bat of Angel Camacho for a three-run home run putting Jacksonville ahead 5-2.

The Eagles were able to bring the tying run to the plate in their half inning, but Tyler Santana got Lovell swinging to end the game.

FGCU will look to bounce backÂ on Tuesday night when they get set to take on Florida State for a two-game series in Tallahassee before heading to DeLand to take on Stetson.