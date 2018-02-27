Advertisement

Select Page

Eagles fall to # 18 Tennessee 4-1

By | Feb 27, 2018 | , | 0 |

Facing the number ranked 18 team in the country, the FGCU women’s tennis team fell 4-1 to Tennessee.

The Eagles dropped the doubles point despite winning one match but got an impressive 6-0, 6-0 from Maya Ornberg at #1 singles. Although Tennessee was able to earn their four points to win, Julia Ascúa was up a break in the third set in her match and Bridget Foster was tied 5-5 in the third set.

Lara Falceto Font and Julianna Curtis won the first doubles match, but Bridget Forster and Madison Gallegos dropped theirs 4-6. The doubles point came down to Ornberg and Julia Ascúa as they were even in the deciding set at 5-5, but they were broken on serve and fell 5-7.

Ornberg was the first singles match to finish following her dominant win. Both Gallegos and Falceto Font played tight first sets but were beaten routinely in the second set 1-6 and 0-6 respectively.

Tennessee was able to earn the final point from Tenika McGiffin in a second set tiebreaker over Villar, which concluded the day as Tennessee improved to 12-0 on the season.

The Eagles will be back on the courts on Monday, Mar. 2 at 5 P.M when FGCU faces Western Michigan.

Rate:

About The Author

Matt Rothman

Related Posts

Goodwin, Johnson and Dooley win ASUN Awards

Goodwin, Johnson and Dooley win ASUN Awards

February 27, 2018

Gilmore named ASUN Player of the Week

Gilmore named ASUN Player of the Week

February 27, 2018

Trio of Eagles compete in UF Invitational

Trio of Eagles compete in UF Invitational

February 27, 2018

Julien named ASUN Player of the Week

Julien named ASUN Player of the Week

February 27, 2018

Eagles beat USC Upstate in ASUN quarterfinals

Eagles beat USC Upstate in ASUN quarterfinals

February 27, 2018

Wilcox earns first win in FGCU’s win over ETSU

Wilcox earns first win in FGCU’s win over ETSU

February 26, 2018

Goodwin, Johnson and Dooley win ASUN Awards

Goodwin, Johnson and Dooley win ASUN Awards

February 26, 2018

Eagles win outright ASUN Regular Season Championship

Eagles win outright ASUN Regular Season Championship

February 25, 2018

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Advertisement

Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews
Advertisement