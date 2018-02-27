Eagles fall to # 18 Tennessee 4-1

Facing the number ranked 18 team in the country, the FGCU women’s tennis team fell 4-1 to Tennessee.

The Eagles dropped the doubles point despite winning one match but got an impressive 6-0, 6-0 from Maya Ornberg at #1 singles. Although Tennessee was able to earn their four points to win, Julia Ascúa was up a break in the third set in her match and Bridget Foster was tied 5-5 in the third set.

Lara Falceto Font and Julianna Curtis won the first doubles match, but Bridget Forster and Madison Gallegos dropped theirs 4-6. The doubles point came down to Ornberg and Julia Ascúa as they were even in the deciding set at 5-5, but they were broken on serve and fell 5-7.

Ornberg was the first singles match to finish following her dominant win. Both Gallegos and Falceto Font played tight first sets but were beaten routinely in the second set 1-6 and 0-6 respectively.

Tennessee was able to earn the final point from Tenika McGiffin in a second set tiebreaker over Villar, which concluded the day as Tennessee improved to 12-0 on the season.

The Eagles will be back on the courts on Monday, Mar. 2 at 5 P.M when FGCU faces Western Michigan.