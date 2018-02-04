FGCU Men’s Tennis Clips Georgia Southern for Home Opener

The FGCU men’s tennis team (1-4) claimed its first win of the season as they defeated Georgia Southern (0-5) 7-0 in front of over 200 fans in attendance for their home opener.

“Today was a great day for us,” said head coach CJ Weber. “We implemented the exact attitude we are looking to exude throughout the entire season. Our crowd was absolutely incredible tonight. I want to thank all our fans for these moments that make it so special to be here at FGCU, for the players and myself. We’re looking forward to our next challenge against FAU.”

FGCU first won the doubles point as the duos of senior Oliver Landert and sophomore Felipe Ramirez and juniors Javier Fernandez and Mateo Ruiz took the doubles point for FGCU.

Landert and Ramirez won 6-2 against seniors Artemie Amari and Eddie Landin while Fernandez and Ruiz defeated sophomore Stefano Di Aloy and freshman Pascal Wagemaker 6-4.

The duo of junior Felipe Escobar and senior Austin Bates fell to sophomores Diego Finkelstein and Murphy McCullough by a score of 3-6.

In the singles matches, Bates finished first winning 6-0, 6-3 against freshman Carlos Garcia. Landert followed with a 6-1, 6-1 win against Landin before Fernandez secured the overall win with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Wagemaker.

FGCU and Georgia Southern finished the rest of their matches as Ramirez beat Di Aloy in three sets (6-2, 4-6, 10-6). Ruiz followed with 7-6 (8-6), 6-0 win over McCullough before Escobar sealed the final match with a 7-6, 7-5 win.

The Eagles return to action on the road as they face FAU Sat., Feb. 10 at 3 p.m.