FGCU Men’s Tennis secures 6-1 Win Over FAMU

Feb 12, 2018

The FGCU men’s tennis team (2-5) secured their second win of the season as they defeated FAMU (0-6) by a score of 6-1.

“We’ve played a tough schedule to start and it’s given us the opportunity to learn some things as we head into conference,” said head coach C.J. Weber. “Today, I thought we did a great job of being the more energetic team overall and that needed to be our main focus in order to play our best. So overall, I’m happy with what the team did today. We’ll keep working and getting better.”

In the doubles portion, the duo of sophomore Felipe Ramirez and freshman Nicolaus Tibaudin began with a 6-1 win over junior Samer Hema Hasona and freshman Rodney Sturgis. Senior Austin Bates and junior Felipe Escobar followed with a 6-4 win over junior Noureldin Adam and sophomore Federico Nani. Juniors Javi Fernandez and Mateo Ruiz were ahead 5-4 over sophomore Lebelo Alex Mosehle and junior Luis Barres Espinoza, but did not finish due to FGCU winning the point.

In singles, Bates would secure the first singles win with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Sturgis. Escobar would follow with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Hasona before Ruiz sealed the Eagle win with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Espinoza.

The Eagles and Rattlers continued to play all the singles matches as Fernandez defeated Mosehle 7-6, 6-3. Ramirez would follow with a 6-1, 6-7, 10-5 win over Adam. The Rattlers managed to get one point as Nani was able to defeat junior Ezequiel Cerrini 5-7, 6-4, 10-3. With the win, the Eagles are 6-4 against the Rattlers.

The Eagles will return home to face the University of Texas-Arlington on Friday, Feb. 23 at 5 P.M.

