FGCU Women’s Tennis Downs Middle Tennessee 5-2

The FGCU women’s tennis team (2-2) competed in their second home matchup and defeated Middle Tennessee State (7-4) 5-2. With the win, FGCU is 1-1 against MTSU.

“The girls competed hard in singles today,” said head coach Courtney Vernon. “They were focused on bringing a lot of energy and it has showed in every match. I am thankful for this group and their commitment to keep working on their goals. We’re excited to get back to work on Monday in preparation for Georgia State.”

The Eagles lost all three doubles matches in the beginning as the sophomore duo of Sofia Perez and Bridget Forster would fall to junior Costanza Magazzini and sophomore Marta Peris Herrero by a score of 1-6. Junior Julia Ascua and sophomore Maja Ornberg would fall to the junior duo of Kim Kermet and Luisa Zirilli by a score of 5-7 before junior Patricia Villar and freshman Madison Gallegos fell 3-6 to freshman Lee Barnard and senior Maria Josefina Zehnder.

Hoping to bounce back in singles, Ascua would tie the matchup with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Zehnder. Forster would follow with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Zirilli to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead. After Ornberg defeated Magazzini 6-3, 6-2 to make it 3-1, junior Laura Falcto Font would seal the fourth point with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Herrero to give the Eagles the win. Gallegos, who was named A-SUN Player of the Week, would fall to Kermet 3-6, 3-6 for the Raiders’ second point before Perez gave the Eagles their fifth point with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (10-6) win over to sophomore Lidia Burrows.

The Eagles remain in action at home as they face Georgia State on Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 A.M. as part of their six-matchup homestead.