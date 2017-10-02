Select Page

FGCU women’s tennis earns titles at Bedford Cup

The FGCU women’s tennis team finished play at the annual Bedford Cup. This three-day event hosted the best teams in the state of Florida.

The men’s tennis team will head to Tallahassee next weekend to take part in the Bedford Cup hosted by FSU.

The Eagles finished the weekend with three titles, earning two doubles wins and one singles win.

Sofia Perez won the No. 6 main draw title for the only singles win of the weekend for FGCU. Perez paired up with Sofia Blanno, claiming the No. 4 doubles title.

Along with Perez and Blanno, Bridget Forster and Maja Ornberg were also successful on the weekend, finishing as runners-up in the top-flight doubles main draw.

Julia Ascúa and Madison Gallegos earned the consolation championship in the No. 2 doubles.

Next, the Eagles will host Saint Leo University on Friday, Oct. 13 with play beginning at 5 p.m. at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

