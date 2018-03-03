Men’s Tennis Clipped by UNF in Conference Opener

The FGCU men’s tennis team (3-6, 0-1 ASUN) dropped their conference opener on the road against UNF (6-6, 1-0), losing 5-2. With the loss, the Eagles are now 5-11 against the Ospreys.

“UNF was the better team today,” said head coach CJ Weber. “They got on top of us heavily at some positions and it made it really difficult for us. I’m looking forward to this spring break so we can reflect on what we need to do the rest of the season.”

The Eagles would fall in the doubles portion. The duo of juniors Mateo Ruiz and Ezequiel Cerrini at No. 3 got FGCU off to a fast start with a 6-1 win over redshirt junior Albert De Meo and freshman Nilo Duarte. However, UNF pulled even with a doubles win of its own at No. 1 as seniors Jefta Kecic and Lasse Mucheites defeated senior Oliver Landert and sophomore Felipe Ramirez by a score of 6-3. In the decisive match at No. 2, senior Austin Bates and junior Felipe Escobar fell in a tiebreak7-6 to juniors Till Von Winning and Sahil Deshmukh.

In the singles portion, Ramirez would fall 1-6, 1-6 to Kecic. Cerrini would fall next with a 1-6, 3-6 loss to Muscheites.

With the score 3-0 in favor of UNF, the Eagles attempted to comeback after Landert won 6-1, 7-5 over Von Winning but was cut short after Escobar fell 6-7, 3-6 to Deshmukh.

Both teams continued playing the rest of the matches. Junior Javier Fernandez would win 6-3, 3-6, 10-6 over freshman Joe Ellis before Bates fell 6-4, 3-6, 3-6 to Duarte.

The Eagles return home to play against William and Mary on Thursday, Mar. 8 as part of their five-match homestead.