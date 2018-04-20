Advertisement

Men’s Tennis Put Three on A-SUN Second Team

Apr 20, 2018

As the FGCU men’s tennis team (8-11, 3-3 A-SUN) prepare for the A-SUN Conference Tournament, three of the players were named on the A-SUN All-Conference Second Team: senior Austin Bates, sophomore Felipe Ramirez and junior Javier Fernandez.

Along with A-SUN All-Freshman Team honors, Bates has earned second team honors for the second time in his career at FGCU. The Marietta native compiled a 4-1 record in A-SUN play and a 6-2 record overall at No. 6 singles. In addition, Bates also holds an 8-8 record in doubles, playing with junior Felipe Escobar at primarily No. 3 doubles. Bates has a 14-6 overall career record in singles and a 19-19 record in doubles.

Ramirez earns his second post-season honor in as many seasons which includes A-SUN Freshman of the Year, A-SUN All-Conference First Team and A-SUN All-Freshman Team in his freshman year. The Armenia, Colombia native produced a 6-11 record in singles with a 2-4 record in conference, mostly at No. 1 singles and a 12-5 record in doubles with a 3-1 record in conference rotating between  all three doubles courts.

Fernandez earned his third A-SUN All-Conference Second Team recognition. Along with earning the A-SUN Freshman of the Year award and A-SUN All-Freshman Team honors during the 2015-16 season and was named a member of the A-SUN All-Tournament Team after securing the final win against UNF in the 2017 A-SUN Conference semifinals. A native of Ibiza, Spain, Fernandez tallied a team best 13-4 record in singles with a 5-1 record in conference while transitioning between No. 5 and No. 6 singles and a 2-1 record in doubles. Fernandez currently has 30 career singles wins for the Eagles and a 15-11 career overall record in doubles.

The Eagles will play as the No. 3 seed in the tournament against No. 6 seed NJIT in the quarterfinals of the A-SUN Conference Tournament at 11:30 A.M.

Fan-favorite Darnell Rogers transferring from FGCU

Cattani takes coaching job at Western Kentucky

Series preview versus USC Upstate

FGCU Women’s Tennis earns 13 ASUN Awards

FGCU baseball team falls 8-1 to Miami

FGCU baseball looks for second win this season over Miami

Beach Volleyball defeats Jacksonville, falls to UNF

Smith comes through with game-winning hit in tenth inning

