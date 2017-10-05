Select Page

Preview: Men’s tennis at Bedford Cup

By | Oct 5, 2017 | , | 0 |

The FGCU men’s tennis team will be taking part in the three-day event Bedford Cup in Tallahassee. Play is set to begin on Thursday, Oct. 5 and wrap up on Saturday, Oct. 7.

This event brings all Division I Florida tennis programs together and features the best of the state.

The team will be coming off hosting the three-day FGCU Fall Invite.

The Eagles participated in this event last year as a kick off to their 2016-17 season. The match was highlighted by Mateo Ruiz and veteran Sam Chaffin. Both individuals advanced deep into the singles draw.

Next, FGCU will head to Atlanta to take part in the ITA Men’s Southeast Regional Championship starting Friday, Oct. 13.

Rate:

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

Related Posts

Volleyball Completes Ninth Sweep On Season

Volleyball Completes Ninth Sweep On Season

October 7, 2017

FGCU routes NJIT to pick up second conference win

FGCU routes NJIT to pick up second conference win

October 7, 2017

Preview: Women’s soccer vs. NJIT

Preview: Women’s soccer vs. NJIT

October 5, 2017

Preview: Volleyball vs. USC Upstate

Preview: Volleyball vs. USC Upstate

October 5, 2017

Preview: Women’s swim vs. Rutgers

Preview: Women’s swim vs. Rutgers

October 5, 2017

Eagles defeat #24 Omaha 3-2 in Albert Ruiz’s return to the field

Eagles defeat #24 Omaha 3-2 in Albert Ruiz’s return to the field

October 4, 2017

FGCU women’s soccer team earns first conference win over Kennesaw State

FGCU women’s soccer team earns first conference win over Kennesaw State

October 2, 2017

FGCU women’s tennis earns titles at Bedford Cup

FGCU women’s tennis earns titles at Bedford Cup

October 2, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews