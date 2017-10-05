Preview: Men’s tennis at Bedford Cup

The FGCU men’s tennis team will be taking part in the three-day event Bedford Cup in Tallahassee. Play is set to begin on Thursday, Oct. 5 and wrap up on Saturday, Oct. 7.

This event brings all Division I Florida tennis programs together and features the best of the state.

The team will be coming off hosting the three-day FGCU Fall Invite.

The Eagles participated in this event last year as a kick off to their 2016-17 season. The match was highlighted by Mateo Ruiz and veteran Sam Chaffin. Both individuals advanced deep into the singles draw.

Next, FGCU will head to Atlanta to take part in the ITA Men’s Southeast Regional Championship starting Friday, Oct. 13.