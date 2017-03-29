Preview: Men’s tennis at USC Upstate
The FGCU men’s tennis team will take on USC Upstate Wednesday, March 29 in Spartanburg, South Carolina, at 6 p.m.
This will be the third conference-play game and fifteenth competitive match for the team.
The Eagles looked strong in its first conference game with a 5-2 victory over Stetson.
The last matchup between the Eagles and the Spartans was last season when the Eagles took home a 6-1 at the FGCU Tennis Complex.
Looking forward to the next match, the Eagles will continue to be on-road, facing NJIT Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. in New Jersey.