Preview: Men’s tennis vs. Florida A&M

Feb 10, 2018

Following their matchup with FAU, the FGCU men’s tennis will face Florida A&M on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 12 p.m.

These two teams faced off last season with FGCU winning 5-2. The Eagles won all three of the doubles matches on wins from Andres Alfonzo, Oliver Landert, Javier Fernandez and Mateo Ruiz.

Landert was dominant a week ago in his singles match only dropping two games against Georgia Southern and has six wins this season.

Following this match, the Eagles will return home to host U.T. Arlington on Feb. 23.

Matt Rothman

