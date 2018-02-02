Advertisement

Preview: Men’s Tennis vs. Georgia Southern

Coming in with a 0-4 record, the FGCU tennis team will look for its first win on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 5p.m. the Eagles take on Georgia Southern.

This will be the first home dual match of the season and despite the slow start to the season on the road, FGCU has had the ASUN Player of the Week on their team the past two weeks with Felipe Escobar and Felipe Ramirez both taking home the award.

Georgia Southern dropped the opening match of the season to Mercer 5-2 but was 19-12 last season and fell to South Alabama in the ASUN Belt Championship.

Following this, FGCU will travel to Boca Raton to face FAU on Feb. 10.

Matt Rothman

