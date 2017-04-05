Preview: Men’s tennis vs. Kennesaw State
Returning home, the FGCU men’s tennis team is set to host Kennesaw State Thursday, April 6 with play beginning at 6 p.m. at the FGCU Tennis Complex.
The Owls are coming into this match up with an overall record of 10-6 and a conference play record of 2-1.
Kennesaw has suffered on away games, coming to FGCU with an away record of 1-5.
These two conference teams met last season with the Eagles coming out on top with a close 4-3 win over the Owls.
Next, FGCU will host Lipscomb Saturday, April 8 with play beginning at 6 p.m.