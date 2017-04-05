Advertisement

Preview: Men’s tennis vs. Kennesaw State

Returning home, the FGCU men’s tennis team is set to host Kennesaw State Thursday, April 6 with play beginning at 6 p.m. at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

The Owls are coming into this match up with an overall record of 10-6 and a conference play record of 2-1.

Kennesaw has suffered on away games, coming to FGCU with an away record of 1-5.

These two conference teams met last season with the Eagles coming out on top with a close 4-3 win over the Owls.

Next, FGCU will host Lipscomb Saturday, April 8 with play beginning at 6 p.m.

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

