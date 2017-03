The FGCU men’s tennis team is set to host South Alabama Tuesday, March 14 with play beginning at 6 p.m. at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

Last season, these two teams met in Tallahassee where the then #73 South Alabama took the match 4-3 over the Eagles.

The Jaguars come into this matchup with an impressive overall record of 15-2 and 4-0 away record.