Preview: Men’s tennis vs Xavier

After a two-week break, the FGCU men’s tennis team is back in action, taking on Xavier Thursday, March 9 at 6:00 p.m. at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

The Eagles look to regain control of their season after suffering two loses against their last two opponents.

Most recently, FGCU suffered a 3-4 loss against the University of Miami on the road.

The Eagles trailed 3-0 during the matchup against the Hurricanes, but came back to tie the match at 3-3. However, Miami sealed the win in the final match.

Next, FGCU will continue their home stand, taking on ETSU Friday, March 10.