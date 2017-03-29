Advertisement

Preview: Women’s tennis at USC Upstate

Mar 29, 2017

The FGCU women’s tennis team will continue its three-game away play with a match against USC Upstate Wednesday, March 29 at 3:30 p.m. in South Carolina.

This match will then be immediately followed by the men’s tennis team.

The Eagles started off conference play with a strong 6-1 win over Stetson last week.

The Spartans come into this match with an overall record of 2-15 and 0-2 in-conference play. The Eagles and Spartans met last season at FGCU where the Eagles swept the Spartans 7-0.

Next, FGCU will travel to New Jersey to take on NJIT Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m.

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

