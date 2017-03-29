Preview: Women’s tennis at USC Upstate
The FGCU women’s tennis team will continue its three-game away play with a match against USC Upstate Wednesday, March 29 at 3:30 p.m. in South Carolina.
This match will then be immediately followed by the men’s tennis team.
The Eagles started off conference play with a strong 6-1 win over Stetson last week.
The Spartans come into this match with an overall record of 2-15 and 0-2 in-conference play. The Eagles and Spartans met last season at FGCU where the Eagles swept the Spartans 7-0.
Next, FGCU will travel to New Jersey to take on NJIT Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m.