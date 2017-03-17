Preview: Women’s tennis vs. George Washington

The FGCU women’s tennis team will host George Washington University on Saturday, March 18 with play beginning at 10 a.m.

George Washington University is coming into this matchup with an overall record of 7-4.

The Colonials have recently won six of their last seven games

It’s been almost seven years since these teams last met during the 2010-2011 season with FGCU winning 4-3 at home.

Next, the Eagles will go on the road to take on Stetson in Deland, Thursday, March 23