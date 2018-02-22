Preview: Women’s tennis vs. Georgia State and Tennessee

After an impressive 5-2 win over Middle Tennessee, the FGCU women’s tennis team will be back on the courts on Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. when the Eagles host Georgia State.

FGCU is currently 2-2 on the season and is coming off a win where they were victorious in five of six single matches after losing the doubles point.

The Panthers have had a very busy start to the 2018 season and are 5-4.

After dropping their first two matches, they won five of six matches before falling to Mississippi State on Sunday.

After this match, the Eagles will remain home to face Tennessee on Sunday, Feb. 25at 10 a.m.

The Volunteers are 10-0 on the season and will also be coming off a matchup with Georgia State on Saturday in Fort Myers.

Following these matches, the Eagles will host yet another match at the FGCU Tennis Complex with Western Michigan. The game will take place on Monday, Mar. 5 at 5 p.m.