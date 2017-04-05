Preview: Women’s tennis vs. Kennesaw State

With a four-match win streak this past week against George Washington University, Stetson, USC Upstate and NJIT, the FGCU women’s tennis team will welcome Kennesaw State Thursday, April 6.

Play is set to begin at 6 p.m. at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

Last season, this match up took place in Kennesaw where the Eagles left with a 7-0 victory against the Owls.

Next, the Eagles will continue their home stand, hosting Lipscomb Saturday, April 8 with play beginning at 5 p.m.