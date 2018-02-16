Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: Women’s tennis vs. Middle Tennessee

By | Feb 16, 2018 | , | 0 |

The FGCU women’s tennis team is set to face Middle Tennessee at the FGCU Tennis Complex on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 11 a.m.

The Eagles will be coming off a match on the road where they fell 1-6 to the #17 team in the country, Miami.

Madison Gallegos gave the Eagles their one victory of the day, defeating Miami’s Daniella Roldan 7-6.

Middle Tennessee is coming into this match with a strong 7-3 overall record this season.

The Eagles and the Blue Raiders haven’t met since the 2014-2015 season, where the Eagles fell to the Blue Raiders 0-7.

Next, the Eagles will host Georgia State on Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.

Rate:

About The Author

Jordyn Matez

Related Posts

6-0 FGCU Softball tops RV USF

6-0 FGCU Softball tops RV USF

February 16, 2018

Gallegos earned ASUN Player of the Week

Gallegos earned ASUN Player of the Week

February 15, 2018

Preview: Baseball vs. Eastern Michigan series

Preview: Baseball vs. Eastern Michigan series

February 15, 2018

FGCU Softball welcomes in USF for a double-header

FGCU Softball welcomes in USF for a double-header

February 14, 2018

Eagles win by 46 over NJIT

Eagles win by 46 over NJIT

February 13, 2018

Men’s Tennis falls to FAU

Men’s Tennis falls to FAU

February 12, 2018

Preview: Men’s basketball vs. Kennesaw State

Preview: Men’s basketball vs. Kennesaw State

February 12, 2018

FGCU Swim and Dive prepares for CCSA Championship

FGCU Swim and Dive prepares for CCSA Championship

February 12, 2018

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Advertisement

Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews
Advertisement