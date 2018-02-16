Preview: Women’s tennis vs. Middle Tennessee
The FGCU women’s tennis team is set to face Middle Tennessee at the FGCU Tennis Complex on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 11 a.m.
The Eagles will be coming off a match on the road where they fell 1-6 to the #17 team in the country, Miami.
Madison Gallegos gave the Eagles their one victory of the day, defeating Miami’s Daniella Roldan 7-6.
Middle Tennessee is coming into this match with a strong 7-3 overall record this season.
The Eagles and the Blue Raiders haven’t met since the 2014-2015 season, where the Eagles fell to the Blue Raiders 0-7.
Next, the Eagles will host Georgia State on Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.