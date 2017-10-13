Select Page

Preview: Women’s tennis vs. Saint Leo

By | Oct 13, 2017 | , | 0 |

The FGCU women’s tennis team will be hosting Saint Leo University. Play is set to begin on Friday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

The team will be coming off playing in the Bedford Cup in Tampa.

The Eagles are currently led by Sofia Perez, who is on a five-match win streak. Perez is 5-0 this season in singles play and is 5-1 in doubles play with Sofia Blanno. These two are currently on a four-game win streak.

Next, FGCU will be participating in the five-day ITA Women’s Southeast Regional Championships beginning Thursday, Oct. 19 in Athens, GA.

Rate:

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

Related Posts

Preview: Men’s soccer at Stetson

Preview: Men’s soccer at Stetson

October 13, 2017

Preview: Men’s and women’s cross-country at USF Invitational

Preview: Men’s and women’s cross-country at USF Invitational

October 13, 2017

Preview: Volleyball vs. UNF

Preview: Volleyball vs. UNF

October 13, 2017

FGCU drops heartbreaking 4-3 loss in double overtime to #14 FIU

FGCU drops heartbreaking 4-3 loss in double overtime to #14 FIU

October 12, 2017

FGCU volleyball wins its fourth straight over FIU in straight sets

FGCU volleyball wins its fourth straight over FIU in straight sets

October 12, 2017

FGCU men’s basketball hires new assistant coach

FGCU men’s basketball hires new assistant coach

October 10, 2017

FGCU swim defeats Rutgers 199-116

FGCU swim defeats Rutgers 199-116

October 8, 2017

Men’s soccer defeats Lipscomb 2-0 for fifth straight win

Men’s soccer defeats Lipscomb 2-0 for fifth straight win

October 8, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews