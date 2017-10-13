Preview: Women’s tennis vs. Saint Leo

The FGCU women’s tennis team will be hosting Saint Leo University. Play is set to begin on Friday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

The team will be coming off playing in the Bedford Cup in Tampa.

The Eagles are currently led by Sofia Perez, who is on a five-match win streak. Perez is 5-0 this season in singles play and is 5-1 in doubles play with Sofia Blanno. These two are currently on a four-game win streak.

Next, FGCU will be participating in the five-day ITA Women’s Southeast Regional Championships beginning Thursday, Oct. 19 in Athens, GA.