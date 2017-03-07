Advertisement

Preview: Women’s tennis vs Troy

Mar 7, 2017

Coming off a match against Xavier University, the FGCU women’s tennis team is set to host Troy, Friday March 10 with play beginning at 11 a.m. at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

The Eagles come into this match with an overall record of 4-3, but have a 3-0 home record.

The last time these two teams met was during the 2013-2014 season at the Three Oaks Tennis Center, where FGCU took the match 5-2.

The Trojans are coming into this match with a 2-7 overall record and a 1-7 away match record.

Next, the Eagles will host Georgia Southern on Monday, March 13 with play beginning 5 p.m.

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

