Preview: Women’s tennis vs Troy

Coming off a match against Xavier University, the FGCU women’s tennis team is set to host Troy, Friday March 10 with play beginning at 11 a.m. at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

The Eagles come into this match with an overall record of 4-3, but have a 3-0 home record.

The last time these two teams met was during the 2013-2014 season at the Three Oaks Tennis Center, where FGCU took the match 5-2.

The Trojans are coming into this match with a 2-7 overall record and a 1-7 away match record.

Next, the Eagles will host Georgia Southern on Monday, March 13 with play beginning 5 p.m.